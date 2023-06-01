Crumlin cash-in-transit raiders flee on electric scooter and bicycle

The pair fled the scene of the cash-in-transit robbery on an electric scooter and bicycle. Photograph: iStock

Two men, one armed with an imitation gun, fled a robbery on a security guard outside a Dublin post office on an electric scooter and a bicycle.

The incident occurred outside the post office on St Agnes Road in Crumlin shortly before 1pm on Thursday. Two males, one armed with an imitation firearm, threatened a male security employee and demanded the contents of the cash box he was transporting.

The pair fled with the cash box in the direction of Windmill Road.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, and the imitation gun has been recovered by the Garda.

READ MORE

An appeal has been made for witnesses to the robbery.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the St Agnes Road/Windmill Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.