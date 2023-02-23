Two arrested after drugs worth €240,000 seized in Carlow

A spokesman for the Garda said investigations are ongoing.

Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €240,000 in Co Carlow on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Kilkenny and Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit and the Carlow District Detective Unit searched a residence under warrant at about 3.30pm.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €23,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €20,000 of suspected amphetamines, as well as suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500.

Follow-up searches were conducted at a premises in Carlow town. During the course of this search, €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected amphetamines were seized.

A man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested. They were both detained at Carlow Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A spokesman for the Garda said investigations are ongoing.