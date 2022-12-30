Teenager due in court after man seriously injured in Carrigaline assault

A teenager is due to appear in court in Cork on Friday in connection with a serious assault in Carrigaline which left a 29-year-old man in hospital. Photograph: Frank Miller

A teenager is due to appear in court in Cork on Friday in connection with a serious assault in Carrigaline which left a 29-year-old man in hospital.

Gardaí investigating the assault in the Glenwood Court area on Wednesday received directions on Thursday night from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the 19-year-old suspect.

The suspect presented himself at Togher Garda station at around 10pm on Wednesday after gardaí issued an appeal for information about the incident. The teenager was arrested for assault causing serious harm and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be detained for up to 24 hours.

The victim of the attack, who sustained head injuries, remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery on Wednesday night.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and technical experts carried out a forensic examination on Thursday to help them in trying to establish who was involved in the assault. Investigators have also been harvesting CCTV footage from the Glenwood estate and around Carrigaline and making door to door inquires in the area.

Anyone with information about the assault or with footage from the area is asked to contact Togher Garda station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said people in Carrigaline were shocked by the assault and to hear that the victim was fighting for his life in hospital.

He said there was a need for extra gardaí in the town.

“When something like this happens, it just highlights again the need for proactive and visible policing and I know all communities make that case, but we need to respond to serious incidents like this,” he said.