Prisoner (50s) arrested for questioning about alleged role in organised crime

Gardaí investigating organised crime have arrested a man in his 50s. The suspect was taken from a prison on Wednesday morning for questioning about his alleged role in organised crime.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters at Dublin’s Phoenix Park confirmed a man had been detained, with his arrest coming under legislation that allows prisoners to be taken from jail to be questioned by gardaí.

“A male in his 50s has, today, been arrested on foot of a warrant issued under section 42 Criminal Justice Act 1999,” the garda reply stated.

“He is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin region on suspicion of organised crime-related offences. An Garda Síochána has no further comment.”