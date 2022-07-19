Suspect charged after allegation of rape of woman soldier on duty in quarantine hotel

The Irish Times has learned the accused man has already appeared before the courts and been granted bail. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man accused of raping a member of the Defence Forces while she was on duty last year has been charged after an investigation by the Garda.

The Irish Times has learned the accused man has already appeared before the courts and been granted bail, though nothing was known about the charges or the court appearances before now.

It emerged last July that a woman member of the Defence Forces had made a complaint alleging she had been raped by a man known to her. The woman, and other military personnel, were assigned to a Covid-19 quarantine hotel at the time of the alleged attack.

Some new arrivals into the Republic were required to spend a period of quarantine in hotel accommodation last year, with the Defence Forces assigned to work at the facility.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed a suspect has been charged arising from the allegations. It said gardaí “conducted a full investigation into the matter and as a result one person has been charged and is currently before the courts”.

Sources said the suspect was facing multiple charges, including rape. The suspect first appeared before the courts in May and again in June. He was due for a further appearance in coming weeks when a book of evidence was due to be served.

At the time, the alleged victim gave a statement to the Garda almost immediately after the alleged attack is said to have taken place. A Garda investigation was commenced and detectives visited the hotel to carry out inquiries.

A technical examination at the property was also conducted, with part of the hotel sealed off for a period to facilitate that part of the inquiry. Detectives also spoke to other people, including Defence Forces members, who were in the hotel at the time of the alleged attack as well as gathering CCTV evidence.

The Garda last year confirmed an investigation was under way while the Defence Forces also stated it was aware allegations had been made but declined to further comment as a criminal investigation was already under way.

A file on the case has since been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, with a direction to pursue multiple criminal charges against the suspect. However, news of the charges or subsequent court appearances did not emerge publicly before now.