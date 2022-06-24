Dublin man expected to survive after being shot for the third time in two years

A garda at the scene of a shooting in Kilmainham on Friday in which a man was seriously injured. Photograph: Conor Gallagher

A man who was the victim of two shooting attacks in the last two years is expected to survive after being shot again in a Dublin car park on Friday.

The 41-year-old victim was shot multiple times just before noon in car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8. He had just emerged from using the hotel gym when he was targeted.

He was brought to nearby St James hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. He had lost a large amount of blood but was conscious while being brought to the hospital. A source said he was “on the right side of critical” on Friday evening.

Initial indications suggest the incident was linked to a feud involving criminals from the Ballyfermot area.

A large number of gardaí, along with a Garda helicopter, were at the scene on Friday which was been sealed off for technical examination.

The incident occurred in the hotel car park which is located across from Kilmainham Jail, a popular tourist attraction. Kilmainham Garda station is less than 300 metres away.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses and are understood to searching for a silver vehicle which may have been used during the shooting.

The car park is used by hotel guests and residents of the neighbouring apartment building. The hotel has been used to house several dozen Ukrainian refugees in recent months.

It is the third shooting attack on the victim in recent years.

The victim has one serious conviction for a drug offence.

Residents and guests who were in the area at the time of Friday’s shooting said they did not hear any gunshots and only realised something had happened when they saw gardaí arrive.

One resident said was taking out his bins when he saw a group of gardaí surrounding a car where it appeared the man had been shot.

The area is well covered by CCTV and a ticket is required to gain entry to the underground car park. Sources said the shooting has the hallmarks of a well-planned murder attempt.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing. An incident room has been established at Kilmainham Garda station,” a Garda statement said.

Green Party Justice Spokesman and local TD Patrick Costello called for gardaí to launch a high visibility response to the shooting to ensure “it is safe for people to go about their business”.

He said recent escalating gang violence in Dublin 8 has been putting innocent members of the public at risk.