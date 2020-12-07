Norwegian Air secures court protection over €4.1bn debts

Norwegian Air Shuttle has secured a crucial lifeline after the High Court granted protection from creditors for the troubled Scandinavian carrier and five Irish subsidiaries on Monday.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn confirmed the appointment of Kieran Wallace of KPMG as examiner to Irish-registered Norwegian Air International, Arctic Aviation Assets DAC, Drammersfjorden Leasing, Torskefjorden Leasing and Lysarkerjorden Leasing.

He also continued the court’s protection for their parent, Oslo-based Norwegian Air Shuttle, which guarantees those companies’ debts, and appointed Mr Wallace as examiner to that company.

Norwegian owes creditors more than $5 billion (€4.1 billion) in total. The group opted to seek protection in the Irish courts to facilitate its restructuring as its 140 aircraft are held by companies based in the Republic.

Norwegian sought the Irish court’s protection last month.

Creditors

Earlier, lawyers for key creditors including aircraft financiers, Dublin-headquartered Aercap and Bank of China Aviation, told the court that they were neutral on the application.

Avolon which has leased three aircraft to the group, and SMBC, which has leased one plane to Norwegian, and manages six others on behalf of investors, also said they were neutral.

The court heard that Norwegian Air International, is in dispute with the Revenue Commissioners over €23 million. The State’s Tax Appeal Commission is currently dealing with the issue.

Creditors seeking a further $28 million in liabilities, including passenger refunds for flights cancelled earlier this year, have emerged since the Norwegian Air companies were granted provisional protection on November 18th.

(more to follow)