US regulators prepare to seize and sell First Republic

The First Republic Bank headquarters in San Francisco. Shares of First Republic Bank resumed their punishing slide on Friday, adding to a string of losses this week that have come as doubts over the future of the regional lender intensified. Photograph: Ian C. Bates/The New York Times

Federal regulators were racing Saturday to seize and sell the troubled First Republic Bank before financial markets open Monday, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, in a bid to put an end to a banking crisis that began last month with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The effort, led by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), comes after First Republic’s shares tumbled 75% since Monday, when the bank disclosed that customers had withdrawn more than half of its deposits. It became clear this past week that nobody was willing to ride to First Republic’s rescue before a government seizure because larger banks were worried that buying the company would saddle them with billions of dollars in losses.

The FDIC has been talking with banks that include JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial Services about a potential deal, two of the people said. A deal could be announced as soon as Sunday, these people said, cautioning the situation was rapidly evolving and might still change. Any buyer would most likely assume the deposits of First Republic, eliminating the need for a government guarantee of deposits in excess of $250,000 — the limit for deposit insurance.

It’s possible that an agreement won’t be reached, in which case the FDIC would need to decide if it would seize First Republic and take ownership itself. In that case, federal officials could invoke a systemic risk exception to protect those bigger deposits, something they did last month after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

READ MORE

The FDIC started sounding out potential buyers late last week as it became clear that there were few options outside a government- takeover, one of the people said. By Friday, the FDIC asked potential bidders to submit binding offers by Sunday, this person said.

The people requested anonymity because the process is confidential. Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported the talks earlier. The FDIC declined to comment.

JPMorgan Chase and PNC were part of a consortium of 11 large banks that temporarily deposited $30 billion into First Republic last month as part of an industry effort to prop up the bank. But that lifeline did little to put to rest concerns about First Republic’s viability. -- This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

A First Republic Bank branch in downtown San Francisco, where the troubled institution is headquartered, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Federal regulators were reportedly racing on Saturday to seize and sell the troubled First Republic Bank before financial markets open on Monday. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

2023 The New York Times Company