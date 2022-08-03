Bank of Ireland profits dip on loans charge amid ‘economic uncertainty’

Bank of Ireland’s net profit fell by 18 per cent in the first half of the year as it stood out among the three remaining banks in the market in taking a loan impairment charge during the period amid growing concerns about the economic outlook.

The bank set aside €47 million to deal with potential loan losses at a time of “economic uncertainty, primarily driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflationary pressure and interest rate expectations”, it said on Wednesday.

This was the main contributor to a fall in net profit to €279 million from €341 million for the same period last year. The decline was also fuelled by an additional €33 million charge taken to cover the estimated cost of drawing a line under the bank’s role in the tracker mortgage scandal, as well as acquisition costs.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland said that its search for a new chief executive is “well advanced” as Francesca McDonagh prepares to step down from the role in September, after five years, to join Credit Suisse in a senior role.

The lender confirmed that it expects to appoint an interim CEO to bridge the gap between Ms McDonagh’s departure and a permanent CEO taking on the role. The Irish Times reported in June that Gavin Kelly, head of the group’s Irish retail banking unit, is expected to be given the interim position.

Customer loan volumes fell by €1.7 billion to €74.6 billion during the course of the first six months of the year. However, stripping out currency fluctuations and a planned reduction in the size of the UK loan book to retrench from low-value volume mortgage lending, loans grew by €1 billion over the period.

Group new lending of €7.7 billion, driven by a 25 per cent increase in Irish retail credit across its mortgage, business banking and consumer portfolios as well as a 12 per cent rise in corporate and markets lending, was more than offset by €8.7 billion of loan redemptions. UK retail lending fell by 19 per cent. Customer deposits rose by €1.3 billion to €94.1 billion.

Turning to outlook, the bank said that it is on track “in the near term” to deliver a sustainable return on shareholders’ tangible equity of 10 per cent, which is in line with what analysts see as a sign of a healthy bank.

This is being fuelled by rising interest rates, the recent acquisition of stockbroking and wealth management firm Davy as well as the planned purchase of €9 billion of performing loans from KBC Bank Ireland, which is exiting the market.