RTÉ to broadcast Ireland women’s Rugby World Cup games

Meanwhile, eirSport will show every game live as the official rights holder

Pictured at the announcement of eir Sport and RTÉ’s sub-licensing agreement for TV coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 were (L-R) Ryle Nugent, Group Head of Sport RTÉ, Marie Louise Reilly, Ireland Women’s International and Glen Killane, Managing Director of eir TV & Sport. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

RTÉ will show alll of Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup games plus the WRWC Final across TV, radio and online this August.

RTÉ has reached an agreement with eir Sport to sub-licence all of Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup games as well as the Final in Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on a non-exclusive basis.

Meanwhile, eirSport, as the official rights holder, will show every game.

The tournament which takes place in August this year is being held in Ireland for the first time and viewers can follow the host nation’s progress throughout, live and free-to-air on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Ireland’s pool games in the UCD Bowl, Dublin against Australia on 9 August, Japan on August 13th and France on August 17th will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. RTE will also broadcast Ireland’s knock-out and final placing matches live on RTE 2 and the RTE Player.

The final on Saturday August 26th in Kingspan Stadium, Belfast will also be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Separately RTÉ has secured radio rights for the tournament from World Rugby with details to be announced at a later date.

