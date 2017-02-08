Sexton to miss Italy match with Donnacha Ryan set for recall

Ryan to come in to Ireland second row while Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony will not be risked

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gerry Thornley

Donnacha Ryan is expected to resume his partnership with Devin Toner against Italy. Photograph: Inpho

Donnacha Ryan is expected to resume his partnership with Devin Toner against Italy. Photograph: Inpho

 

A recall for Donnacha Ryan is set to be the only change from the starting line-up in last Saturday’s opening Six Nations defeat to Scotland when Joe Schmidt names the Irish side to face Italy next Saturday at around lunchtime on Thursday.

Iain Henderson is expected to revert to the bench, with Ultan Dillane missing out, while the signs are that neither Johnny Sexton (groin strain) nor Peter O’Mahony (hamstring strain) will be risked this week in the hope that both will be fully fit for the pivotal round three game at home to France a fortnight hence.

Ryan, the 33-year-old Munster lock has been playing some of the best rugby of his career this season, and started both autumn tests against New Zealand before Iain Henderson’s promotion for the Australian game. He was ruled out of the Scottish game due to a knee ligament strain.

Fully recovered from that “minor niggle”, Ryan now looks set to be recalled. Aside from providing another experienced lineout option, in the continuing absence of O’Mahony he will also give the Ireland pack an element of Munster dog, all the more important for a set-to with the Azzurri forwards.

Although Finlay Bealham has also resumed training, the expectation is that John Ryan’s strong scrummaging will again be retained on the bench, all of which is on the proviso that Tadhg Furlong is passed fit after sitting out training earlier this week with a “bruised shoulder”.

Andrew Trimble has also resumed full training this week, and may also force his way into the matchday squad, perhaps at the expense of Tommy Bowe on the bench, with Simon Zebo and Keith Earls retained.

As for the Italians, it is anticipated that their hugely influential captain and talisman Sergio Parisse will be passed fit to lead them in the Stadio Olimpico after recovering from the neck injury he sustained following a nasty fall last week.

The experienced flanker Simone Favarro is also expected to be passed fit and return alongside Parisse in the back row, with the South African-born flanker Adriaan Steyn dropping to the bench.

IRELAND (possible): R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; P Jackson, C Murray; J McGrath, R Best (capt), T Furlong; D Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, S O’Brien, J Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, C Healy, J Ryan, I Henderson, J van der Flier, K Marmion, I Keatley, A Trimble.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.