St Munchin’s decline to continue match after three players sustain head injuries

Boys from Limerick school recovering well after being discharged from hospital in Cork

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Johnny Watterson

A St Munchin’s College player is taken to an ambulance after being injured in the Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final against Presentation Brothers College Cork at Musgrave Park on Wednesday. Photograph: Larry Cummins

St Munchin’s College must await the outcome of a referee’s report after they declined a request by a match official to continue a game in which three of their players were taken to hospital with what appeared to be head injuries.

Playing against Presentation Brothers College Cork in the quarter-final of the Munster Schools Junior Cup on Wednesday, two of the St Munchin’s players were taken to a Cork hospital by ambulance with a third going by car. All three had head injuries.

Both accidents took place in the opening nine minutes of the match at Musgrave Park in Cork, which was delayed for over an hour before Limerick school St Munchin’s were asked to and declined to resume.

The first incident after seven minutes involved a collision between two St Munchin’s players – flanker Dylan Higgins and teammate Dean Callinan.

They were removed from the pitch and taken to hospital, Higgins by ambulance and Callinan by car.

Request

Within minutes of the restart, St Munchin’s player Craig Carew was involved in a second incident when he collided with an opposition player, again suffering a head injury. He too was examined and taken to hospital by ambulance.

In all, approximately nine minutes of rugby was played in over an hour with both teams leaving the pitch. St Munchin’s subsequently expressed their concern about the injuries and delay to match officials and asked that the game not continue.

Officials discussed the request and asked them to continue. St Munchin’s declined because of disquiet in the changing room among their players. At that point, the seriousness of the injuries was unknown.

All three players were discharged from hospital, according to a teacher who attended the match.

“We are pleased to report that our players are doing well, are making good progress and are expected to make a speedy recovery,” said St Munchin’s in a statement.

The Munster Rugby Schools Committee and the Age-Grade Competitions Group will consult with the match referee in reviewing the fixture.

