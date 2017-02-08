Calvin Nash comes into Ireland under-20s side for Italy clash

Nigel Carolan has made two changes to his side to take on Italy in Rome this weekend

John O'Sullivan

Fresh from his Munster debut, Calvin Nash will start for Ireland under-20s in Italy. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Fresh from his Munster debut, Calvin Nash will start for Ireland under-20s in Italy. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ireland coach Nigel Carolan has made two alterations to the team and a further brace of changes on the bench from the side that beat Scotland for Friday night’s Six Nations Under-20 international against Italy Ireland U20 at the Stadio Enrico Chersoni in Prato (6.0, Irish time). It is the only match for the Irish age-grade side that won’t be televised. Young Munster’s Calvin Nash, fresh from his debut for Munster last weekend, comes in on the left wing with Colm Hogan switching to fullback in place of the injured Jack Kelly. Ireland’s captain damaged a shoulder in the win over the Scots.

Tighthead prop Peter Cooper is also injured and his place goes to Charlie Connolly, who came on the last day.  Matthew Burke and Gavin Coombes have been added to the replacements, the latter in place of the injured Marcus Rea. Cillian Gallagher takes over the captaincy.

Carolan said: “It was tough going last Friday night in Glasgow. The conditions made it challenging and with 21 of the 23 players involved gaining their first experience of international rugby at this level, the fact that we came away with the result against a very good Scottish side is a big positive. The Italians are ever improving, so we are expecting another tough encounter, particularly up front, where they made life difficult for Wales last week. We have made a couple of changes for this week, so for the players selected, we’re looking for them to build on their experience from last week and continue to develop as a team.”

Ireland Under-20: C Hogan (Dublin University); J Larmour (St Mary’s College), G Mullin (UCD), C Frawley (UCD), C Nash (Young Munster); J McPhillips (Ballynahinch), J Stewart (QUB); J Conway (UL Bohemian), T McElroy (Lansdowne), C Connolly (Dublin University); F Wycherley (Young Munster), O Dowling (Lansdowne); C Gallagher Corinthians, capt), P Boyle (Lansdowne), C Doris (St Mary’s). Replacements: A Moloney (Shannon), R Mulvihill (UCD), M Burke (Corinthians), J Regan (UCD), G Coombes (Young Munster), J Lyons (Young Munster), C Fitzgerald (Shannon), T O’Brien (UCD).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.