Calvin Nash comes into Ireland under-20s side for Italy clash

Ireland coach Nigel Carolan has made two alterations to the team and a further brace of changes on the bench from the side that beat Scotland for Friday night’s Six Nations Under-20 international against Italy Ireland U20 at the Stadio Enrico Chersoni in Prato (6.0, Irish time). It is the only match for the Irish age-grade side that won’t be televised. Young Munster’s Calvin Nash, fresh from his debut for Munster last weekend, comes in on the left wing with Colm Hogan switching to fullback in place of the injured Jack Kelly. Ireland’s captain damaged a shoulder in the win over the Scots.

Tighthead prop Peter Cooper is also injured and his place goes to Charlie Connolly, who came on the last day. Matthew Burke and Gavin Coombes have been added to the replacements, the latter in place of the injured Marcus Rea. Cillian Gallagher takes over the captaincy.

Carolan said: “It was tough going last Friday night in Glasgow. The conditions made it challenging and with 21 of the 23 players involved gaining their first experience of international rugby at this level, the fact that we came away with the result against a very good Scottish side is a big positive. The Italians are ever improving, so we are expecting another tough encounter, particularly up front, where they made life difficult for Wales last week. We have made a couple of changes for this week, so for the players selected, we’re looking for them to build on their experience from last week and continue to develop as a team.”

Ireland Under-20: C Hogan (Dublin University); J Larmour (St Mary’s College), G Mullin (UCD), C Frawley (UCD), C Nash (Young Munster); J McPhillips (Ballynahinch), J Stewart (QUB); J Conway (UL Bohemian), T McElroy (Lansdowne), C Connolly (Dublin University); F Wycherley (Young Munster), O Dowling (Lansdowne); C Gallagher Corinthians, capt), P Boyle (Lansdowne), C Doris (St Mary’s). Replacements: A Moloney (Shannon), R Mulvihill (UCD), M Burke (Corinthians), J Regan (UCD), G Coombes (Young Munster), J Lyons (Young Munster), C Fitzgerald (Shannon), T O’Brien (UCD).