Met Éireann is forecasting an unsettled start to the week. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Three counties have been issued a yellow rain warning on Monday with Met Éireann forecasting difficult travelling conditions.

Heavy rain is forecast for counties Galway, Kerry and Mayo, with the possibility of localised flooding and poor visibility.

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Monday until 2pm that afternoon.

A yellow rain warning generally means 30mm-40mm is expected over 12 hours and can be potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

Sunday night was forecast to be wet across much of the country as persistent rain moves in from the west in the early hours of the morning. It is also likely to turn blustery as it spreads countrywide.

Minimum temperatures of 7-11 degrees were expected early in the night, with temperatures increasing as the night goes on.

Monday is set to be wet and windy before the rain and wind subsides throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

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Met Éireann is forecasting an unsettled start to the week before drier and brighter conditions from around midweek.

Thursday is expected to start cold with the potential for frost.

There is also a status yellow marine gale warning in place on Sunday night for all coasts and on the Irish Sea, along with a small craft warning. South to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times.