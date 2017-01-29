USA’s Michael Bradley “embarrased” by Trump’s Muslim ban

The USA captain, Michael Bradley, has attacked Donald Trump’s executive order which bans travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

When Trump won the presidential election in November, Bradley said it was important “to give our president support”. However, Trump’s latest decision caused Bradley to speak out in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl and then on his Instagram page.

“A few hours ago ago I gave an interview to Grant Wahl,” wrote Bradley, who has made more than 125 appearances for the men’s national team. “After 15 minutes of an interview that was centred around soccer and our national team, he asked me my thoughts on President Trump’s ban on Muslims . . . gave an answer where I tried to make it clear that while I understand the need for safety, the values and ideals of our country should never be sacrificed. I believe what I said, but it was too soft.

“The part I left out is how sad and embarrassed I am. When Trump was elected, I only hoped that . . . President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading our country. I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward.”

Bradley is known for speaking out on social issues. After the Orlando shootings at a gay nightclub last year, he wore a rainbow armband during a US game to show solidarity with the LGBT community. Guardian service