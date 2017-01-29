Sutton’s FA Cup dream continues as Leeds beaten at Gander Green Lane

Sutton provided the biggest upset of the FA Cup fourth round with a stunning 1-0 win over Leeds.

Captain Jamie Collins scored the winner from the penalty spot as the lowest-ranked side in the competition shocked the Championship high-flyers.

No less than 83 places separated these teams but Leeds manager Garry Monk, clearly concentrating on promotion back to the Premier League, paid the price for making 10 changes to his line-up.

Monk’s side, packed full of youngsters and including two debutants — neither of whom were even named in the squad line-up on the back of the programme — struggled badly on Sutton’s artificial pitch.

And Collins’ second-half spot-kick ensured Sutton joined Lincoln in the fifth round — the first time two non-league teams have made it to the last 16.

Sutton have FA Cup previous, of course, having famously dumped out top-flight Coventry in the third round in 1989.

Their run to round four this season had seen them dispose of Forest Green, Dartford, Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon to land a plum tie which evoked memories of the same fixture — at the same stage — in 1970.

That was before the days of squad rotation, with iconic names like Charlton, Bremner and Hunter running out at Gander Green Lane in a 6-0 victory.

Allan Clarke grabbed four goals that day and Peter Lorimer — a guest here on Sunday — chipped in with the other two.

But never mind being a pale shadow of that legendary side — this Leeds team did not even resemble the one which beat Nottingham Forest four days ago.

Roarie Deacon has been the talisman behind Sutton’s remarkable run with five goals, and he tormented the visitors in the first half.

The ex-Arsenal youngster hit the net after just five minutes but was adjudged offside, by surely the tiniest of margins, as the ball was touched on to him by Maxime Biamou.

Deacon was twice denied by spectacular saves from Leeds keeper Marco Silvestre, who also somehow kept out a point-blank shot from Bedsente Gomis with his backside.

All Leeds had to show for the opening 45 minutes was an effort from Stuart Dallas, who raced onto a ball over the top and tried to lift his shot over Ross Worner, only for the Sutton keeper to make a fine save.

And Sutton got the breakthrough they deserved six minutes into the second half, thanks to some shambolic Leeds defending.

Silvestre came out to meet Biamou but succeeded only in colliding with team-mate Lewie Coyle, taking the Sutton forward out and giving referee Stuart Attwell little option but to point to the spot.

Sutton skipper Collins stepped up and nervelessly sent Silvestre the wrong way to spark wild celebrations on the old-style terraces behind the goal.

As if Leeds’ afternoon could not get any worse, they were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes left after captain Liam Cooper was sent off for a foul on Craig Eastmond.

Attwell’s whistle at the end prompted a joyous pitch invasion as humiliated Leeds made a hasty exit towards the tunnel.

The Elland Road side have bigger fish to fry and this chastening defeat will be a distant memory should they go on and clinch promotion, but it was another day for the Sutton fans to cherish.

Earlier Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were both knocked out.

Like Liverpool, beaten at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers the previous day, they miscalculated in resting so many players ahead of Premier League games in midweek and could have no complaints at going out of the competition.

Watford lost 1-0 to League One (third tier) side Millwall and on the other side of London, Hull, FA Cup finalists three years ago, were humbled 4-1 by Championship (second tier) side Fulham after missing two late penalties.

Millwall, who beat another understrength Premier League team, Bournemouth, in the previous round, fully deserved the win earned for them with a goal by Steve Morison in the 85th minute.

The 33-year-old striker, in his second spell with the London club, drove in a cross to the far post by substitute Shane Ferguson.

Watford’s manager Walter Mazzarri made seven changes, including experienced players like captain Troy Deeney, and midfielders Etienne Capoue and Tom Cleverley among the substitutes.

At Craven Cottage on the bank of the River Thames, Hull, who had made six changes, fell behind to a goal by their former forward Sone Aluko after 16 minutes.

Evandro headed an equaliser four minutes into the second half, but Chris Martin, on loan from Derby County, soon restored the lead.

Promising youngster Ryan Sessegnon added a third goal and with 12 minutes left Stefan Johansen scored a fourth.

Hull’s Abel Hernandez then had two penalties saved by goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli in the space of a minute to round off a bad day.