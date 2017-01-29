West Ham and Marseille agree fee for Dimitri Payet

West Ham’s wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet has moved a step closer to rejoining French side Marseille after the two clubs agreed a fee of £25million (€29m).

The 29-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Hammers and has not appeared for Slaven Bilic’s side since refusing to play against Crystal Palace on January 14.

A statement on West Ham’s Twitter page said: “West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille.”

France international Payet, who arrived from Marseille in the summer of 2015, was a big hit in his first season with the London club, scoring 12 times in 38 appearances.

He also agreed a lucrative new contract until 2021 before starring for his country as they reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil.

But things turned sour earlier this month when Payet angered his boss Bilic by requesting a transfer and declining to be picked against Palace.

Although West Ham originally said he must stay, they have now agreed to a deal after accepting a fee of almost two and half times what they paid for him.