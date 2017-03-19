Derry City captain Ryan McBride found dead

Derry City Football Club has been stunned with the news of the tragic death of team captain, Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old centre back, who resides in the shadow of Brandywell Stadium, is understood to have been found dead in his bedroom earlier Sunday evening.

The cause of death is not known at this stage.

Crowds of Derry City supporters gathered outside his home at Bluebell Hill Gardens last night in total shock.

McBride had led Derry to victory for the fourth time this season against Drogheda United, just 24 hours earlier.