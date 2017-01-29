England’s Anthony Watson out for up to a month

England play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday March 18th - three weeks away

England winger Anthony Watson has suffered a hamstring injury. Photograph: Getty Images

England’s Anthony Watson will miss the start of the Six Nations after being ruled out for three to four weeks, with a hamstring injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday.

The Bath winger will remain with England for his rehabilitation, ahead of the tournament that starts next weekend.

“It’s disappointing for Anthony and for England but we know he’ll rehab diligently to get himself right as soon as he can,” Jones said in a statement.

“We’re confident he’ll be in the mix later for the championship.”

England start against France at Twickenham on Saturday. They play Ireland in the competition’s final round at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday March 18th.

