English clubs seeking to reduce length of Six Nations to five weeks

Proposal would see fallow weekends removed to free up space for domestic fixtures

English clubs are seeking a reduction in the length of the Six Nations to five weeks. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

English clubs are seeking a reduction in the length of the Six Nations to five weeks. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

 

England’s leading clubs are seeking a reduction in the length of the Six Nations from seven to five weeks, it is understood.

The tournament’s committee to is to consider a proposal by the Premiership to remove the two fallow weekends, thereby freeing up space at the business end of their domestic and European season.

A potential start time for the new format – which would see five rounds of matches played on consecutive weekends and not move the tournament out of its traditional February-March window, has yet to be discussed and any change would align with the beginning of the new global season in 2020.

Should the proposal be approved, it would represent the biggest change to the Six Nations since Italy were admitted in 2000. Back then, the tournament was a 10-week tournament with matches every fortnight. The schedule was reduced to it’s current format three years later.

Meanwhile, newly released figures have shown there was only four positive results from 1,001 anti-doping tests taken across English rugby last season.

That represents a significant rise in the number of blood and urine samples taken from players at all levels of the game – 282 more than in 2014-15 and almost double the figure from 2013-14.

Most of this increase came at the elite end of the game – England’s international players were tested 360 times during the last campaign, up from 135 a season before – because of the World Cup in 2015 and build-up to last year’s Olympic Games.

In the foreword of the Rugby Football Union’s annual anti-doping report, the Rugby Players’ Association director, Richard Bryan, wrote: “Given the impact of doping on the wider sporting landscape, it is reassuring to see another season concluded with no indication of systemic doping or illicit drug use among the elite player population in England.”

Nigel Melville, the RFU’s professional rugby director and chair of the anti-doping advisory group, wrote: “A clean sport is one which can thrive and grow, and one which will encourage the next generation of players to pick up a ball and play.

“Since taking over the professional rugby department I have been impressed by the genuine desire of all in the game to keep it doping-free.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.