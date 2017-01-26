Tom Tierney names Ireland women’s squad for Six Nations

Tom Tierney has announced his Ireland squad for the 2017 Women’s Six Nations.

And he has selected five uncapped players for the tournament as the 2015 champions look to improve on last year’s third place finish.

In the forwards frontrow duo Ilse Van Staden and Ciara O’Connor are in line to make their Ireland debuts, while in the backline Ailsa Hughes, Jemma Jackson and Eimear Considine could earn their first caps during the competition.

Ireland, skippered by Niamh Briggs, begin their campaign away to Scotland on February 3rd before travelling to Italy on February 12th.

Their first home fixture is against France at Donnybrook on February 26th.

For the first time all of Ireland’s Six Nations games will be broadcast live on RTE.

Speaking on his squad selection, Tierney said: “It’s set to be a busy and exciting year for this team, and it all gets underway next Friday against Scotland.

“While we had some tough games in November, the experience the players gained in those matches will stand to them as we head into the Six Nations Championship.

“There is a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and having had weekly camps since Christmas, we’ve been working hard getting our structures in place and making sure everyone knows their job.

“The fact that all of our games will be broadcast this season adds an additional element of excitement to the campaign so everyone is looking forward to it all getting underway.”

Ireland Women’s 2017 Six Nations Squad

Forwards:

Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Heather O’Brien (Highfield / Munster)

Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)*

Ruth O’Reilly (Galwegians / Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)

Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)*

Backs:

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians / Munster) Captain

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)*

Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)

Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Jemma Jackson (Cooke / Ulster)*

Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Ayslesford Bulls)

Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)