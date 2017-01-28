Six Nations team by team guide: Italy

Conor O’Shea’s squad have a puncher’s chance in their three home games

John O'Sullivan

 

Prospects: Where once Italy were able to boast a handful of forwards who would contend for a place in any other team in the Six Nations, that is no longer the case. The exception is their captain, Sergio Parisse, and even he will begin to creak under the weight that he carries on his broad shoulders. Italy will, however, have a puncher’s chance in their three home matches, as South Africa discovered.

The coach: Conor O’Shea will look to build on solid foundations, and progress will have to be measured against the need to unearth three or four Test-quality players over the coming seasons. He’ll look to remove the yo-yo extremes in performance that saw Italy beat the Springboks one week and lose to Tonga the following weekend. The Italians have the right man in charge if he’s given the time and resources.

The captain: Sergio Parisse is a phenomenon. One of the world’s greatest players, he has carried Italian rugby for the duration of his career, only occasionally guilty of doing too much. He must appreciate that it’s important for the development of the team to place trust in others; nevertheless, he is one of the all-time great players in the sport.

One to watch: Carlo Canna is a 24-year-old outhalf who plays his rugby with Zebre and will probably be entrusted with the number 10 jersey at the start of the tournament, while also taking on the place-kicking responsibilities. If Italy adopt a more fluid approach to their patterns, he will be a central figure.

You bet: 1,000/1 to win, 5,000/1 for Grand Slam

Form: LWLWWLL

Last year: Sixth

Prediction: The priority for Conor O’Shea will be to build a culture and try and elicit a consistency in performance rather than the wildly fluctuating levels of recent seasons. This must be done against a backdrop in which the squad’s biggest contributor, numbers-wise, are the beleaguered Zebre, who must play in an atmosphere of uncertainty with regards to their club future. With three games at home, small steps towards the future will be the goal.

Squad

Forwards: P Ceccarelli (Zebre), D Chistolini (Zebre), L Cittadini (Aviron Bayonnais), A Lovotti (Zebre), S Panico (Patar Calvisano), T D’Apice (Zebre), O Gega (Benetton Treviso), L Ghiraldini (Toulouse), George Fabio Biagi (Zebre), J Furno (Zebre), M Fuser (Benetton Treviso), F Ruzza (Zebre), A Van Schalkwyk (Zebre), M Barbini (Benetton Treviso), S Favaro (Glasgow), M Mata Mbanda (Zebre), F Minto (Benetton Treviso), S Parisse (Stade Francais), AJ Steyn (Benetton Treviso).

Backs: G Bronzini (Benetton Treviso), E Gori (Benetton Treviso), M Violi (Zebre), T Allan (Benetton Treviso), C Canna (Zebre), T Benvenuti (Benetton Treviso), T Boni (Zebre), M Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs), L McLean (Benetton Treviso), G Bisegni (Zebre), A Esposito (Benetton Treviso), G Venditti (Zebre), E Padovani (Zebre)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.