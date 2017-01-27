Monaghan RFC to host Ireland training session

Ireland will host two open training sessions during the Six Nations with the first taking place at Monaghan RFC.

At 10.30 on Friday February 17th Joe Schmidt’s squad will line out in Monaghna to go through a session ahead of their home tie with France the following week.

A second open session will take place at the Aviva Stadium on the Monday after the France clash – February 27th – at 11.0.

Both are ticket-only affairs and patrons can access tickets through ticketmaster.ie website. The tickets are free and are limited to 4 per person for Monaghan and 8 per person for the Aviva Stadium.

There are just 2,000 tickets available for the Monaghan RFC open session while there are 5,000 available for the Aviva Stadium event.

A 24hr Supporters Club Pre-Sale will take place on Monday 30th January for the Monaghan RFC Open Session with tickets going on general release on ticketmaster.ie on Tuesday 31st January.

For the Aviva Open Session, a 24hr Supporters Club Pre-Sale will the place on Monday 6th February with tickets going on general release on Tuesday 7th February on ticketmaster.ie.