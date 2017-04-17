Angling notes: Ireland’s first sea-angling champion dies

IT IS with sadness that I report the passing of former world shore angling champion Michael (Mick) Kearney following an illness borne with great courage and dignity. In 1991, Michael achieved the ultimate in shore angling by convincingly winning the gold medal at the world shore championships at St Moilets in southern France. It was the first time Ireland had acclaimed a world champion in sea angling.

Michael formed part of a five-man team which competed against 13 nations in the Federation Internationale Peche Sportif (Fips) championships. In the team event, Ireland finished in the reputable bronze medal position behind Germany on gold and the host country, France.

On the team’s arrival at Dublin Airport, he said: “Going into the last day I knew I had to beat three national champions to feature. With a seventh, fourth and second placing behind me, it was vital I kept my head in front on the last day. I was fortunate to draw a good peg.”

As a member of Semperit SAC, Michael was no stranger to top class competitive angling, having represented his club on 10 occasions in the All-Ireland master angler championships. In 1985, he formed part of the Irish team which took bronze in Baden-Baden, Germany.

When asked where he got the time, he replied: “My boss, Michael Wilcox, gives me great support and has sponsored numerous angling competitions.”

I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Maureen and children Aoife, Niamh and Ross, and to his extended family. May he rest in peace.

All quiet on the Corrib

It was a quiet week on Corrib due to cold winds and the transitional period from duckfly to olives. However, those who did venture out enjoyed reasonable success. In the Oughterard area, the local club hosted the Bartley McGauley Cup with 33 rods weighing in 22 fish for 13.7kg. Jim Glynn took the honours with four fish and Kevin Molloy caught the heaviest at 1.22kg.

Staying in the Oughterard area, UK angler Ed Hill had seven trout for 7.7kg on wets and buzzer, best 1.92kg. Larry McCarthy from Corrib View Lodge (087-913 5222) reported some good fishing in the Greenfields area with duckfly still hatching in sheltered areas.

Trout on wet flies trumps

The best of the sport on Melvin was had by those fishing for trout on wet flies, with boats reporting decent fishing. There are fair numbers of early sedge and buzzer hatching at present.

For boat hire and bookings, see drowessalmonfishery.com/ or tel: 071-984 1055.

Minister announces €2.8m package

The Minister for Marine, Michael Creed, has announced details of a €2.8m package to assist 13 coastal local authorities undertake and complete 51 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways.

The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

Salmon angling course

Jason O’Riordan and Ken Whelan, in association with Ballyduff Bridge Fisheries, will hold a salmon angling course on the Munster Blackwater on April 23rd. The one-day course will explain and demonstrate salmon behaviour, rod selection, single spey, double spey, snake roll and snap-t casting, line selection and fish location techniques.

As places are limited, early booking is advisable. Fee is €150. Tel: +353 86 7835900 or email: ken.whelan@hotmail.com

David Walsh Memorial competition

Ballinrobe and District Trout Anglers is holding the David Walsh Memorial two-day competition on Lough Mask on April 29th/30th. Fantastic prizes including €1,000 boat cash prize. Entry fee with boat and engine is €60, without - €90. Food provided both evenings.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, April 20th. Entries must include entry fee to Marie Walsh, Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. Email: ballinrobeanglers@hotmail.com.

angling@irishtimes.com