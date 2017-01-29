Mayfield to fly the flag for Cork in Junior Hurling Club final

Grace sets the tone for Mooncoin in Sunday’s other semi-final against Sligo champions

This season’s junior hurling club final will be a meeting of Cork and Kilkenny clubs. Photograph: Inpho

This season’s junior hurling club final will be a meeting of Cork and Kilkenny clubs. Photograph: Inpho

 

Mayfield (Cork) 1-14 Calry/St Joe’s (Sligo) 1-7

Cork’s Mayfield enjoyed a trouble-free passage to the All-Ireland club junior hurling final in Tullamore.

The sides were level at 0-5 each after 21 minutes but Mayfield led 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval. When a Nicky Kelly shot from distance slipped into the net, Mayfield led 1-10 to 0-5 and the Calry/St Joseph’s bid was over.

MAYFIELD: R O’Keeffe; K Brosnan, D Lucey, G Lehane; D Hayes (0-1), S O’Donovan, C Bond; K Punch (0-2), C O’Sullivan; D Malone (0-1), N Kelly (1-6, 3f), D O’Neill (0-4); S Duggan, K Walsh, P Duggan. Subs: I Looney for Malone (54), M Barry for Walsh (59), J O’Donovan for Hayes (62).

CALRY/ST JOSEPH’S: C Madden; T Kelly, J Kenny, J Kerwin; D Keown, L Reidy, C Behan; R Cox, K Raymond (0-6, 6f); K Gilmartin, D Collery, C Griffin (1-1); E McCarthy, M Gilmartin, M O’Callaghan. Subs: F Coyne for Kerwin (57m), .N McDermott for Keown (59), D Cox for O’Callaghan (59). Referee: G McGrath (Wexford).

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) 5-11 Lámh Dhearg (Antrim) 0-8

Mooncoin booked their place in the final following an impressive 18-point victory over Lámh Dhearg in Trim. Two early goals from Michael Grace served of Mooncoin’s intent and they led 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval. John Fitzgerald (two) and Eamonn Hennebry added further second-half goals.

MOONCOIN: E Purcell; C Brophy, N Mackey, L Hennebry; C Daly, Eoin Hennebry, S Kearns; C Fleming (0-1), K Crowley (0-4, 3fs); S Walsh (0-1), S Wall, R Wall (0-4); M Grace (2-0), Eamonn Hennebry (1-0), J Fitzgerald (2-1). Subs: A Walsh for S Wall (h-t), K Dillon Dunphy for L Hennebry (48), N Madden for Daly (51), K Kirwan for R Wall (59), E Ryan for Grace (60).

LÁMH DHEARG: PJ Herron; S Gibson, M Lynch, C Nolan; C Herron, M Herron (0-1, f), C Kelly; C McCloskey, A McGuigan; T McCrudden (0-1), D Nugent, P Brunty; J Trainor, J Doone, P Cunningham (0-6, 5fs). Subs: A McAufield for Brunty (h-t), E Herron for Dooe (57), D Fox for Trainor (57), S McAllister for S Gibson (57), D Napier for Nolan (60). Referee: Kevin McGeeney (Roscommon).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.