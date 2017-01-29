Tyrone outclass old rivals Derry to complete six-in-a-row

Tyrone 2-13 Derry 1-7

For the second year in a row, Tyrone got the better of their neighbours Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final, and this was more comprehensive than the nine-point margin would suggest, as they swept to a sixth successive title.

Tyrone were the far better side in terms of movement, organisation and intensity, and it looks like the gap between these rivals may be widening.

Colm Cavanagh and Peter Harte scored the goals that made this a punishing evening for a Derry side that will want to welcome back the Slaughtneil contingent as soon as possible. Solid foundations A cohesive and positive performance laid solid foundations for this weekend’s league opener against Roscommon and sent confidence in the camp soaring as Tyrone prepare for a return to Division One.

After the opening 15 minutes, there was only one side that looked capable of winning this title decider, played out in front of 4,618 spectators at the Newry venue.

Tyrone were head and shoulders above their opponents in terms of movement, intensity and game management.

Colm Cavanagh smashed home a 17th minute goal to help the holders build up a 1-7 to 0-2 lead by the halfway stage.

Peter Harte netted a 48th minute penalty, and scores from Mattie Donnelly, Ronan O’Neill and Mark Bradley made it an impossible task for Derry, for whom Mark Lynch top-scored with four converted frees.

“It’s great that we turned around a first day defeat [to Cavan] that didn’t look pretty when it happened to us,” said manager Mickey Harte.

“We picked up a lot of injuries and it wasn’t a good day for us . . . but we topped the group. I didn’t think that would happen after Cavan beat us, and then we had a good semi-final win last week, and this was another good win for us.”

TYRONE: N Morgan, A McCrory, J McMahon, C McCarron, P Hampsey, M Donnelly (0-2), P Harte (1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), C Cavanagh (1-0), P McNulty, D McClure (0-1), N Sludden (0-1), C Meyler (0-1), M Bradley (0-2), C McCullagh (0-1), R O’Neill (0-2). Subs: D McCurry for Bradey (ht), S Cavanagh for C Cavanagh (ht), C McCann (0-1) for McCullagh (44), R McHugh for Harte (59), C McShane for Sludden (59)

DERRY: T Mallon, N Keenan, C Nevin, R Murphy, N Forester, O Duffin, M McEvoy, C McAtamney, M Lynch (0-4 (4f), E Lynn, J Kielt (0-1, f), P Hagan, R Bell (0-1), E McGuckin (0-1), N Loughlin (1-0). Subs: M Warnock for Hagan (h-t), P Coney for McEvoy (44), M Craig for Duffin (51), G O’Neill for McAtamney (51), B Grant for Kielt (58), C McGrogan for Murphy (61) Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).