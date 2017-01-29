Lee Keegan’s Westport squeak past Kenmare into Intermediate football final

David O’Byrne’s late goal vital for St Colmcille’s in overcoming Tyrone champions

Mayo and Meath clubs will contest Intermediate football club final. Photograph: Inpho

Westport (Mayo) 1-10 Kenmare (Kerry) 0-11

Lee Keegan’s Westport needed extra time to see off Kenmare in Ennis. Trailing by 0-9 to 0-6 with two minutes of normal time left, midfielder Shane Scott converted a penalty to leave the match all square.

A strong second period of extra time saw Westport book their place in the final in Croke Park on February 19th.

WESTPORT: P O’Malley; N McManamon, K Keane, K Dever; B O’Malley, B McDermott (0-1), J Walsh; L Keegan, S Scott (1-1); F McDonagh (0-2), P Keegan, L Staunton (0-2, fs); C Moran (0-2), P Lambert (0-1), O McLoughlin Subs: R Geraghty for McLoughlin (39), D Horan (0-1) for Staunton (48), C Geraghty for McDonagh (60), R Geraghty for Lambert (78).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; Stephen O’Shea, T O’Sullivan, D Crowley; S O’Sullivan, D O’Shea (0-1), M Crowley; JM Foley, D Hallissey; P O’Shea (0-1), S O’Leary (0-1), K O’Sullivan; Sean O’Shea (0-2), P O’Connor (0-6, 5f), A O’Leary Subs: B O’Sullivan for P O’Shea (42), S Dalton for D Hallissey (58), C O’Sullivan for T O’Sullivan (68), P O’Shea for S O’Sullivan (69), D Hallissey for Dalton (BC, 73) and S O’Brien for S O’Le

St Colmcille’s (Meath) 3-11 Pomeroy (Tyrone) 2-13

Leinster champions St Colmcille’s edged an epic clash at the Athletic Grounds.

Goals from David O’Byrne and James Conlon helped them into a 2-8 to 0-6 lead. But Pomeroy roared back with goals from Frank Burns and John Loughran and led before Conor O’Byrne’s late goal for the Meath men.

ST COLMCILLE’S: J Brown, A Lynch, J McDonnell, C Ward, E Woods, I Mullen, J Sweeney, D Sheerin, R McCloskey (0-1), C Hillard, B Brennan (0-2, 2f), D O’Byrne (1-1), G Reilly (0-4, 2f), N Ronan, J Conlon (1-3). Subs: C O’Byrne (1-0) for Hillard, J Cavanagh for Ward (BC), D McMahon for Woods, J Reynolds for O’Byrne, B Mullen for McDonnell.

POMEROY: J McCourt, B Burns, C McKenna, S Quinn, D Nugent, HP McGeary (0-1), M McKeever, J Loughran (1-1), R Loughran (0-1), K McGeary (0-3), O McCreesh, F Burns 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), G Goodfellow, C Colhoun (0-1), K Armstrong. Subs: J McCaffrey (0-1, f) for K McGeary, A Woods for Quinn, K McGeary for Nugent, R Lagan for McCreesh (BC). Referee: J Molloy (Galway).

