Lee Keegan’s Westport squeak past Kenmare into Intermediate football final

Westport (Mayo) 1-10 Kenmare (Kerry) 0-11

Lee Keegan’s Westport needed extra time to see off Kenmare in Ennis. Trailing by 0-9 to 0-6 with two minutes of normal time left, midfielder Shane Scott converted a penalty to leave the match all square.

A strong second period of extra time saw Westport book their place in the final in Croke Park on February 19th.

WESTPORT: P O’Malley; N McManamon, K Keane, K Dever; B O’Malley, B McDermott (0-1), J Walsh; L Keegan, S Scott (1-1); F McDonagh (0-2), P Keegan, L Staunton (0-2, fs); C Moran (0-2), P Lambert (0-1), O McLoughlin Subs: R Geraghty for McLoughlin (39), D Horan (0-1) for Staunton (48), C Geraghty for McDonagh (60), R Geraghty for Lambert (78).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; Stephen O’Shea, T O’Sullivan, D Crowley; S O’Sullivan, D O’Shea (0-1), M Crowley; JM Foley, D Hallissey; P O’Shea (0-1), S O’Leary (0-1), K O’Sullivan; Sean O’Shea (0-2), P O’Connor (0-6, 5f), A O’Leary Subs: B O’Sullivan for P O’Shea (42), S Dalton for D Hallissey (58), C O’Sullivan for T O’Sullivan (68), P O’Shea for S O’Sullivan (69), D Hallissey for Dalton (BC, 73) and S O’Brien for S O’Le

St Colmcille’s (Meath) 3-11 Pomeroy (Tyrone) 2-13

Leinster champions St Colmcille’s edged an epic clash at the Athletic Grounds.

Goals from David O’Byrne and James Conlon helped them into a 2-8 to 0-6 lead. But Pomeroy roared back with goals from Frank Burns and John Loughran and led before Conor O’Byrne’s late goal for the Meath men.

ST COLMCILLE’S: J Brown, A Lynch, J McDonnell, C Ward, E Woods, I Mullen, J Sweeney, D Sheerin, R McCloskey (0-1), C Hillard, B Brennan (0-2, 2f), D O’Byrne (1-1), G Reilly (0-4, 2f), N Ronan, J Conlon (1-3). Subs: C O’Byrne (1-0) for Hillard, J Cavanagh for Ward (BC), D McMahon for Woods, J Reynolds for O’Byrne, B Mullen for McDonnell.

POMEROY: J McCourt, B Burns, C McKenna, S Quinn, D Nugent, HP McGeary (0-1), M McKeever, J Loughran (1-1), R Loughran (0-1), K McGeary (0-3), O McCreesh, F Burns 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), G Goodfellow, C Colhoun (0-1), K Armstrong. Subs: J McCaffrey (0-1, f) for K McGeary, A Woods for Quinn, K McGeary for Nugent, R Lagan for McCreesh (BC). Referee: J Molloy (Galway).