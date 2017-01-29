Mannions to the fore for Ahascragh in Intermediate hurling semi-final

Kilkenny’s Carrickshock too strong for Exiles’ challenge in Sunday’s other semi-final

The Intermediate hurling club final will be between the Galway and Kilkenny champions. Photograph: Inpho

Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) 1-17 Lismore (Waterford) 0-13

Ahascragh-Fohenagh gave an excellent performance as they shocked Waterford champions, Lismore, in Tullamore yesterday afternoon.

Luke Cosgrove’s clinically taken 25th minute goal helped them to an interval lead of 1-10 to 0-9. Galway’s Mannion brothers, Pádraig and Cathal, were in inspirational form for the winners.

AHASCRAGH-FOHENAGH: D Kelly; B Kilroy, J Kelly, P Gavin; JP Egan, P Mannion (0-1, f), J Finnerty; S Kelly, L Tully; L Cosgrove (1-1), R Kelly (0-3), E Delaney; C Mannion (0-12, 8f), S Smyth, F Donnellan. Subs: M Kelly for Smyth (39), S Connelly for Donnellan (54).

LISMORE: Seanie Barry; Stevie Barry, D Prendergast, P Hennessy; E Bennett, R Barry, P Prendergast; John Prendergast (0-2), J Shanahan; B Landers (0-1), Jack Prendergast (0-1), M Shanahan (0-9, 8f); P O’Keeffe, D Shanahan, B Bennett. Subs:- A McGlone for Bennett (28), S Reaney for J Shanahan (40), A Whelan for Landers (53), R Landers for O’Keeffe (53) Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).

Carrickshock (Kilkenny) 0-18 Robert Emmetts (Britain)1-9

Thirteen-man Robert Emmetts gave an excellent account for themselves in the second half after they trailed 0-1 to 0-13 at half-time.

But the Kilkenny champions, led by All-Ireland winners Michael Rice, John Tennyson and the Power clan, were far too strong for the Exiles and advance to another All-Ireland final.

CARRICKSHOCK: J Power; D Franks, J Dalton, J Grace (0-1); J Cahill, J Tennyson, N Tennyson; B Donovan, D Walsh (0-3); J Power (0-1), M Rice, K Farrell (0-6); R Power (0-2), M O’Dwyer (0-1), J Butler (0-3). Subs: D Brennan (0-1) for J Power (28) J Murphy for Grace (49), S Power for Rice (47), M Rohan for R Power (42).

ROBERT EMMETTS: S Ryan; M Conroy, S Griffey, C Walsh; T Healy, P Horkan, D O’Regan; T Lawrence, M O’Laochdha; Eamon Kenny, R Murphy (0-1), Edmond Kenny; D Roberts, E Chawke (0-7), M Dwyer. Subs: K Morrissey for O’Laochdha (28), M Fitzpatrick for Eamon Kenny (40), Ruairi Costelloe (0-1) for R Murphy (40), C Kehoe (1-0) for M Dwyer (42). Referee: John Murphy (Limerick).

