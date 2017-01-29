Goals key as Glenbeigh-Glencar reach junior football club final

Rock (Tyrone) 1-18 Dunedin (Scotland) 2-6

Rock qualified for their second final with a win over British champions Dunedin of Edinburgh.

Eamon Ward’s 19th minute goal helped Rock lead 1-8 to 1-4 at the interval, Dunedin’s goal coming from Mayo man Francis Molloy. Aidan McGarrity’s accuracy in attack helped give the Tyrone club a distinct edge.

Dunedin pulled a goal back late on through skipper Brian McAteer, but there was never any danger of Rock missing out on a return to Croke Park.

ROCK: S Donaghy, M McAleer, N Mullan, N McWilliams, A Girvan, S Mullan, C Gourley (0-2), E McWilliams (0-1), D Carroll (0-2), T Bloomer, E Ward (1-1), P Ward, R Crilly (0-1), A McGarrity (0-8 (5f), C McCreesh (0-2). Subs: L Nugent for Paudie Ward, Peter Ward (0-1) for S Mullan, S Litter for Crilly, M Corrigan for E Ward, C McWilliams for McCreesh.

DUNEDIN: J McAleavy, C Horan (0-1), S Powell, A Moore, R McGurk, M Hanna, B Russell, R Howe, B McAteer (1-0), E Newton, D Keating (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45), B Parsons, S Mulvihill (0-2), F Molloy (1-1), D Loftus. Subs: S Malee for Loftus, D Keane for Malee (BC), V Moriarty for Howe, A Ward for Mulvihill. Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

Glenbeigh/Glencar (Kerry) 4-14 Louisburgh (Mayo) 0-13

Mid-Kerry side Glenbeigh/Glencar overcame a very slow start to become the 11th side from the Kingdom to reach the All-Ireland JFC Final with a ten-point win over a gallant Louisburgh outfit in Ennis.

The Mayo side fired out of the blocks scoring the first seven points of the game without concession, before Kerry footballer Darran O’Sullivan kicked his team into gear. And once underway, the goal-hungry Kerry men never looked back.

Rock St Patricks of Tyrone now await them in the decider as they bid to become the third successive side from the Kingdom and ninth in total to win the title.

GLENBEIGH/GLENCAR: R O’Connor; S O’Sullivan, J Hoare, C Doyle; J Brosnan (0-1), P Kilkenny, C Teahan (0-2); C McGillycuddy, F Griffin; Danny O’Sullivan, Darran O’Sullivan (1-3), T Cahill (0-2, fs), K Courtney (2-3), G O’Grady (1-3, 0-2 fs), D Griffin Subs: B Murphy for Danny O’Sullivan and J McKenna for Griffin (both 44), V Hoare for Doyle (48), D McGillycuddy for S O’Sullivan (51), P Griffin for Cahill and C Purcell for Teahan (both 56)

LOUISBURGH: D O’Malley, E O’Malley, M O’Malley, R Prendergast, Paul Prendergast, J Dawson, A Moran, Padraic Prendergast, P O’Malley, J Gibbons (0-3, 2f), K Gibbons, P McDonnell, J Dowd (0-3), A O’Malley (0-3), M Gibbons (0-1). Subs: O Lally for McDonnell (34), D Pender for Paul Prendergast (38), T Dawson for J Gibbons and E O’Toole for P O’Malley (both 45), James Gibbons for Moran and J Reilly for M O’Malley (both 54) Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)