Brennan and Mulligan power Donegal into Ulster under-21 final

Michael Langan was Donegal’s scorer in chief as they cruised past Tyrone

Donegal’s Michael Carroll with Tyrone’s Paul Donaghey and Nathan Donnelly. Photo: Inpho

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 1-9

Donegal qualified for the Ulster under-21 semi-final after getting the better of Tyrone in the final quarter of this replay in MacCumhaill Park.

Michael Langan, just as he did in Omagh, was Donegal’s scorer in chief. There was never more than two points between them for much of the contest with a Tyrone goal from Ryan Coleman having them ahead after 16 minutes.

But Donegal hit back to be level at the break, 0-8 to 1-5.

Donegal forged ahead in the second half and by the 48th minute they were 0-14 to 1-7 ahead.

Tyrone lost lost Peter Teague to a black card and Michael McKernan to a second yellow as

Donegal finished well with some great points from Daire O Baoill and Caolan McGonigle.

Tyrone finished with 13 as Nathan Donnelly received a straight red just before the final whistle.

Jamie Brennan and Cian Mulligan were the other standout players for Donegal, who now meet Cavan in the Ulster semi-final on Wednesday next.

DONEGAL: D Rodgers; C Morrison, S McMenamin, B McCole; D O Baoill (0-1), E Ban Gallagher, C Mulligan (0-2); T McClenaghan, M Carroll (0-2); C McLaughlin, A Neely (0-1,f), N Friel; S McBrearty (0-1), M Langan (0-7,6f), J Brennan (0-3).

Subs: C McGonigle (0-1) for Neely 22; K Gillespie for Friel; E O’Donnell for McLaughlin, both ht; C Bonner for McClenaghan 56; R Carr for Carroll 61; D Monagle for Mullgan 63.

TYRONE: B Gallon; N Kelly, P Teague, C Shields; L Rafferty (0-3), M McKernan (0-1), F Meenagh; B O’Donnell (0-1), C Kilpatrick; M O’Neill, D Mulgrew (0-1), N Donnelly; L Brennan (0-1), R Coleman (1-1), P Donaghy.

Subs: C McLernan for Coleman; E McNabb (0-1) for O’Neill, both 42; J Harkin for Rafferty; P McGirr for Kilpatrick, both 49; C McGlinchey for Teague, bcard 52; B Kennedy for Donaghy 56.

Referee: A McNally (Monaghan).

