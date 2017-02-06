Engine is purring: gardaí spot cat in front grille of moving car

A garda motorcyclist rescued a cat after seeing its head protruding from the front grille of a moving car in Galway.

Fortunately for the feline, the garda spotted the cat on the N17 in Galway as it travelled in the direction of Co Clare.

An Garda Síochána tweet One Lucky Cat caught speeding by Galway Traffic. on N17. Captions suggestons please ! Nine Lives Left. pic.twitter.com/Baflzn2VwI — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 6, 2017

A Garda motorcyclist was able to dismantle the grille and remove the cat from the car.

The cat was unharmed in the incident and gardaí took to Twitter seeking caption suggestions for images of the rescue.