Robbie Keane not expected to join Dubai’s Al Ahli

Former Republic of Ireland skipper Robbie Keane is not expected to sign with Dubai’s club Al Ahli despite speculation prompted by footage put on the club’s social media accounts of the 36 year-old training with the first team squad on Monday morning.

Keane is on holidays with his family in Dubai and it is believed that the Gulf League champions invited him to train with the group in order to help him maintain his fitness as he weighs up where best to extend his career for at least another season.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

It remains unclear where that might be although having been linked with a number of Championship sides, a move to England seems less likely than before even if the Dubliner could still join the likes of Preston given that he is a free agent with the deadline for newly recruited players featuring this season is not until March 23rd.

It is understood, in any case, that there are no talks ongoing with Al Ahli and that an announcement regarding Keane’s next move is not imminent at present.