Robbie Keane not expected to join Dubai’s Al Ahli

Former Ireland striker had been pictured training with United Arab Emirates club

Emmet Malone

Robbie Keane is not expected to sign with Dubai’s club Al Ahli. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Robbie Keane is not expected to sign with Dubai’s club Al Ahli. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

 

Former Republic of Ireland skipper Robbie Keane is not expected to sign with Dubai’s club Al Ahli despite speculation prompted by footage put on the club’s social media accounts of the 36 year-old training with the first team squad on Monday morning.

  Keane is on holidays with his family in Dubai and it is believed that the Gulf League champions invited him to train with the group in order to help him maintain his fitness as he weighs up where best to extend his career for at least another season.

  It remains unclear where that might be although having been linked with a number of Championship sides, a move to England seems less likely than before even if the Dubliner could still join the likes of Preston given that he is a free agent with the deadline for newly recruited players featuring this season is not until March 23rd.

  It is understood, in any case, that there are no talks ongoing with Al Ahli and that an announcement regarding Keane’s next move is not imminent at present.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.