Robbie Keane pictured training with UAE team

Al-Ahli currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table and have Asamoah Gyan

Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane. Photograph: Getty Images

Robbie Keane has been pictured training with Al-Ahli as he prepares for his next career move.

The former Republic of Ireland captain left LA Galaxy in November and, as a free agent, has been linked with a host of English sides.

But the United Arab Emirates side tweeted photographs of Keane training with them on Monday, captioned: “Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills.”

Al-Ahli currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table.

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is the club’s most high profile player, along with six-time capped Brazilian international Everton Ribeiro.

Keane started his stellar career in 1997 with Wolves, going on to play for Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and the Galaxy.

Last year he retired from international duty as the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer with 68 in 146 matches.

