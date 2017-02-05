Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester’s title defence has been ‘embarrassing’

Goalkeeper: ‘We’re the reigning champions and quite frankly it’s been terrible’

Kasper Schmeichel has called Leicester City’s title defence ‘embarrassing.’ Photograph: Getty/Laurence Griffiths

Kasper Schmeichel has called Leicester City’s title defence ‘embarrassing.’ Photograph: Getty/Laurence Griffiths

 

Kasper Schmeichel admits Leicester’s Premier League title defence has been “embarrassing” and believes his side are in serious danger of being relegated following defeat to Manchester United.

The Foxes, still without a goal in 2017, end the weekend a point above the drop zone after goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata gave United a comfortable 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Goalkeeper Schmeichel told Sky Sports: “It’s not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment.

“Let’s not talk about last season, last season’s gone, as you can clearly see.

“We need to stand up and be counted. This season from top to bottom hasn’t been good enough.

“It’s not a situation that’s comfortable at all. We’re the reigning champions and quite frankly it’s been terrible, it’s been embarrassing.

“We have to improve right now. It’s time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club to stand up and be counted because if we don’t we’re going to end up getting relegated and nobody wants that.”

When asked about a supposed rift between some of Leicester’s players and manager Claudio Ranieri, Schmeichel added: “I’m not going to comment on any newspaper speculation. I know what’s going on in the dressing room.

“We’re a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight. We’ll fight to the end, whatever that might be but I can guarantee every player in there is hurting.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.