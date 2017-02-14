Harry Arter thanks Pep Guardiola for ‘unbelievable touch’

Manchester City manager wishes Bournemouth player luck for birth of child

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Bournemouth’s Harry Arter after the final whistle on Monday night. Photograph: Mark Kerton/Action Plus via Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Bournemouth’s Harry Arter after the final whistle on Monday night. Photograph: Mark Kerton/Action Plus via Getty Images

 

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the “unbelievable touch” of wishing him luck with the birth of his child, which is due later this week.

In December 2015, Arter and his partner Rachel’s daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

The Manchester City manager was seen talking to the Republic of Ireland midfielder on the pitch after the visitors’ 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Asked about the incident, Arter told the Daily Echo: “He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

“He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side.

“For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved. For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola was asked at his post-match press conference about what he had told the midfielder, and said: “He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.