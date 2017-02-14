Harry Arter thanks Pep Guardiola for ‘unbelievable touch’

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the “unbelievable touch” of wishing him luck with the birth of his child, which is due later this week.

In December 2015, Arter and his partner Rachel’s daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

The Manchester City manager was seen talking to the Republic of Ireland midfielder on the pitch after the visitors’ 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Asked about the incident, Arter told the Daily Echo: “He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

“He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side.

“For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved. For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola was asked at his post-match press conference about what he had told the midfielder, and said: “He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well.”

