English FA charges Slaven Bilic with improper conduct

West Ham manager hurled a furry TV microphone and appeared to abuse the referee after conceding equaliser against West Brom

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver at London Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver at London Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

 

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct following Saturday’s game against West Brom, the English Football Association has announced.

Bilic picked up and hurled a furry television microphone and appeared to abuse the referee, Michael Oliver, after his team conceded a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw . He was sent to the stands as a result.

His assistant Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute. Both have until 6pm on Thursday, February 16th to respond to their charge. Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.