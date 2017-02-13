English FA charges Slaven Bilic with improper conduct

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct following Saturday’s game against West Brom, the English Football Association has announced.

Bilic picked up and hurled a furry television microphone and appeared to abuse the referee, Michael Oliver, after his team conceded a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw . He was sent to the stands as a result.

His assistant Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute. Both have until 6pm on Thursday, February 16th to respond to their charge. Guardian Service