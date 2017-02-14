Gabriel Jesus could miss rest of City season with broken foot

Brazilian forward suffered fractured metatarsal in his right foot against Bournemouth

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus grimaces in pain during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus fractured a metatarsal bone in his right foot during Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth on Monday night

The 19-year-old Brazilian limped out of the game at the Vitality Stadium after just 15 minutes and underwent tests on Tuesday morning.

The club are unsure how long the player will be sidelined but there are fears he could be out for up to three months.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night.

“He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.”

The news is a blow for City, who resume their Champions League campaign next week as Monaco visit the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Jesus has made an immediate impact at City after joining the club in €32million deal from Palmeiras in January.

He has scored three goals in his five appearances, including an injury-time winner against Swansea, and so impressive were his performances he was being selected ahead of top scorer Sergio Agüero.

That situation had sparked fresh speculation over the future of Agüero, who has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011.

Aguero, 28, replaced Jesus at the Vitality Stadium and forced the Tyrone Mings own goal which saw City complete their 2-0 victory and move to second in the Premier League.

The Argentina international is now likely to continue leading the line, although City are not in Premier League action again until March 5th. They travel to Huddersfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

