Connacht release Marnitz Boshoff on compassionate grounds

South African outhalf leaves Sportsground a year early after the death of his father
Connacht have released outhalf Marnitz Boshoff a year early on compassionate grounds. Photograph: Bryan keane/Inpho

Connacht have released outhalf Marnitz Boshoff from the remaining year of his contract on compassionate grounds.

Boshoff requested to return to his native South Africa following the death of his father earlier this year.

Springbok Boshoff joined the province in October last year and made his debut against the Cardiff Blues a month later, but a shoulder injury kept him out for much of the campaign.

In total he managed four Connacht appearances - with the last coming against Munster in May - and the province are now on the hunt for a new number 10.

On his Sportsground departure, Boshoff said: “I would like to thank Connacht Rugby for agreeing to my request to be released from the final year of my contract after what has been a difficult season for me both on and off the field. During my time with the province I have experienced first-hand the unique sense of pride and community that exists throughout the province.

“There is an incredible group of players representing Connacht and I am proud to say I was part of this group. I have learned hugely from both players and management over the past season and this experience will have a positive impact on my career in the future.

“I would also like to thank the Connacht supporters who have been incredible when I represented them on the field and with their personal good wishes off the field. I wish Connacht every success in the future.”

