Australia captain Stephen Moore to retire from Tests

Hooker to call time on Wallabies career at the end of season after winning 120 caps
Stephen Moore is to retire from Test match rugby at the end of the year. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Australia captain Stephen Moore has decided to call time on his 12-year international career at the end of the season, the 34-year-old hooker said on Thursday.

Moore has won 120 caps since making his debut against Samoa in 2005 and played at three World Cup for the Wallabies, leading his country to the final against New Zealand in 2015.

“I’ve been very lucky to have played as long as I have,” Moore said.

“There’s still plenty of footy to go this year but I know the Wallabies will be left in very strong hands if we continue to work hard and stay grounded.

“As of the next Test I will be handing over the captaincy, and will spend the next four months supporting the new leadership team in any way possible.”

Moore, already the second most capped Super Rugby player, will play one more season with the Queensland Reds in 2018 after his international retirement.

