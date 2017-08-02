Michael Hooper named new Australia captain

25-year-old flanker takes over from outgoing Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore
Michael Hooper has been named the new captain of Australia, replacing Stephen Moore. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Hooper has been appointed as the new Australia captain.

The Australian Rugby Union announced that 25-year-old flanker Hooper, who has won 68 caps, will take over from hooker Stephen Moore.

Moore had decided to step down as Test team captain ahead of his retirement from international rugby at the end of Australia’s 2017 season.

Hooper led the Wallabies throughout 2014 when Moore was injured, and he now takes the role on a permanent basis heading into the Rugby Championship.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika said: “Michael always shows on the field how much he loves the gold jersey, and that’s why he is totally respected among the rugby players in Australia.

“His role as the leader of this team will also be about making the standards of the Australian rugby team the highest they can possibly be.”

Australia launch their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand in Sydney on August 19th, while a European tour in November features appointments with Wales, England and Scotland.

