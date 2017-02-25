Ireland 19 France 9: French player ratings

15. Scott Spedding: Quiet first half defending. Hard tackled always. Missed a high one early second half but dangerous counter on 60 minutes. (6)

14. Yohan Huget: Put in an early shift largely grinding and hitting breakdowns. No space to open up so impact curtailed. (7)

13. Remi Lamerat: Physical presence impressive with early crash into Zebo. Poor decision to cut in when try was on after Spedding break. (6)

12.Gael Fickou: Dangerous gliding running in broken play. Knock on for first disallowed try didn’t sour a game short on space for him. (7)

11. Noa Nakaitaci: covered to save a certain try from Keith Earls on 28 minutes. Little room to make an impact and that’s his game. (6)

10. Camille Lopez: Showed early adventure with cross field kick to Lamerat. Made many defensive tackles. Could not impact like his opposite number. (6)

9. Baptiste Serin: Fantastic break in first quarter led to French penalty. Busy and dangerous. But a jewel that dulled for France. (5)

1. Cyril Baille: Solid scrum work and busy in the lose. Bruising around the fringe. But little impact generally. Subbed on 50 minutes. (5)

2. Guilhem Guirado (C): Firm scrum and lineout. Throwing good. Took the ball on too and led the team. Best of the frontrow. (7)

3. Rabah Slimani: Earned penalty off a five yard scrum in second quarter. Likes to showboat a little but effective in the set piece. Subbed on 50. (5)

4. Sebastien Vahaamahina: In the thick of everything and central to holding Ireland out before halftime. Surprisingly subbed on 50 minutes. (6)

5. Yohan Maestri: A lot of his effort unseen in the engine room and good lineout work. Honest more than inspired in this one. (6)

6. Bernard Le Roux: May have slid in too low for Murray’s early try. Excellent support work and hitting breakdown quickly and hard. (7)

7. Kevin Gourdon: Again a high tackle count around the park. A menace at breakdown. Collared Murray going in for a try just at the break. (8)

8. Loius Picamoles: Not as freely dominant as in previous games but always present to set the tone. Big hit on Toner just before halftime. (7)

Replacements

Christopher Tolofua: Came on after 60 minutes. Hard hitting and some impact but too late (5)

Uini Atonio: Came in on 50 minutes for Baille. Brought energy but real impact no. (5)

Eddy Ben Arous: Came in on 50 minutes for Slimani and hit Sexton hard in the ribs legitamitely. (6)

Julien Le Devedec: Came on after 50 minutes. Did little wrong but again no impact either. (5)

Charles Ollivon: Bench players have to make positive impact. He did but not enough. (5)

Maximwe Machenaud: Came in on the hour for Serin. Brought up tempo but hit a solid wall in Ireland. (5)

Henry Chavancy: Came into a match where France struggled. Again no match changing impact. (5)

Djbril Camara: not on long enough.