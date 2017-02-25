France clash was win or bust, says Conor Murray

The Munster man’s early try got Ireland up and running in Dublin

Ireland’s Conor Murray celebrates beating France in the Six Nations. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Conor Murray celebrates beating France in the Six Nations. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Conor Murray felt it was vital for Ireland to beat France in order to remain in contention for the RBS 6 Nations title.

Murray’s early try got Ireland up and running at the Aviva Stadium before 11 points from the boot of Johnny Sexton and a late Paddy Jackson penalty secured a 19-9 win .

Victory for Joe Schmidt’s side, who lost their opening match to Scotland, moves them to the top of the table, although England can reclaim pole position when they face Italy on Sunday.

Scrum-half Murray told ITV1: “With the way the weather was, it was always going to be difficult and I think we stuck in the fight.

“To beat France 19-9 at home is great and to have missed a few opportunities is a little bit frustrating.

“A win on the cards and we’re still in the hunt for this championship.

“A win and nothing else would do this week and we’ve managed to do that. And we’ve a week off to rest up and look at Wales, so we’re still in the fight.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.