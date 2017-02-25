Ali Williams and James O’Connor held in Paris over cocaine purchase

Former All Blacks secondrow Ali Williams and former Australian international James O’Connor were arrested on Friday night in Paris on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine, police and judicial sources said.

The two were apprehended by police officers of the French Anti-Crime Brigade at 3.0am in the Paris 16th district and placed in police custody, a police source said.

They are expected to be held in custody for up to 24 hours, the source added.

A judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were not carrying identification papers. The source added that they were attempting to buy drugs worth about €200 and that the two sellers were also arrested.

Williams, 35, currently plays with French club Racing 92, while O’Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.