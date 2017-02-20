France lose Mathieu Bastareaud and Damien Chouly for Ireland game

Mathieu Bastareaud will miss France’s Six Nations clash with Ireland due to concussion. The juggernaut centre has been ruled out of Saturday’s Aviva Stadium encounter just days after being drafted back into Les Bleus’ squad.

The 28-year-old Toulon star has terrorised Ireland’s midfield in the past with his bullish ball carrying, but has failed to prove his fitness so must sit out the weekend battle in Dublin.

“Following a concussion Mathieu Bastareaud underwent a neurological test which does not allow him to be available for Ireland v France,” the French Rugby Federation tweeted.

France have also lost Clermont flanker Damien Chouly to an ankle injury, with Stade Francais’ Raphael Lakafia called up as a replacement.

Guy Noves’s side have switched their training camp from Paris to Nice this week, in a bid to take advantage of warmer climes.

France are already steeling themselves for a sizeable set-piece battle in Dublin this weekend.

“It is certainly a change from Marcoussis, but we are working in the same spirit and with the same motivation,” said lock Paul Jedrasiak.

“In the evening we stay in the hotel and focus on the match. It will be one heck of a battle in Ireland.

“It will be especially feisty in the lineouts and scrums.”

Hooker Camille Chat echoed Jedrasiak’s sentiments, adding: “Ireland have a huge scrum.

“We’ve been working hard on the lineouts. It is imperative to be more precise in certain phases of the game and to be good in the tackle.”