Ian Madigan asks to be released from Bordeaux deal, reports

Midi Olympique claim former Leinster outhalf looking to cut two-year deal short

Ian Madigan has reportedly asked to be released from his Bordeaux Bègles contract early. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Getty

Ian Madigan has asked to be released from his contract with French side Bordeaux Bègles early, according to reports.

The 27-year-old outhalf has a year left on his contract with the Top 14 side, but Midi Olympique claim he is angling for a move to the English Premiership.

Madigan left Leinster for France last year and has seen himself frozen out of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland plans, despite the ongoing injury problems plaguing Johnny Sexton.

According to the report Bordeaux will not stand in Madigan’s way if he wishes to leave and they have lined Toulouses’s Toby Flood as his replacement.

Madigan’s time in France has been largely frustrating, and he hasn’t started a Top 14 game in 2017.

