Ian Madigan asks to be released from Bordeaux deal, reports

Ian Madigan has asked to be released from his contract with French side Bordeaux Bègles early, according to reports.

The 27-year-old outhalf has a year left on his contract with the Top 14 side, but Midi Olympique claim he is angling for a move to the English Premiership.

From today's Midol: Ian Madigan off to England? Report says he's asked for release from Bordeaux contract. pic.twitter.com/AUYOqkOpRy — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) February 20, 2017

Madigan left Leinster for France last year and has seen himself frozen out of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland plans, despite the ongoing injury problems plaguing Johnny Sexton.

According to the report Bordeaux will not stand in Madigan’s way if he wishes to leave and they have lined Toulouses’s Toby Flood as his replacement.

Madigan’s time in France has been largely frustrating, and he hasn’t started a Top 14 game in 2017.