Joe Schmidt names 34-man Ireland squad ahead of France game

Ian Keatley named in squad with fit again Joey Carbery overlooked for Aviva clash

Joe Schmidt has named a 34-man Ireland squad ahead of next Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Joe Schmidt has named a trimmed-down 34-man squad ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France next Saturday.

And there is just one new face in the party - with Connacht secondrow Quinn Roux named at the expense of provincial teammate Ultan Dillane.

Schmidt has also made a big call at outhalf, with Ian Keatley preferred to Joey Carbery despite the Leinster 10’s return to fitness.

The injured Josh van der Flier is another high-profile absentee, while Tommy Bowe and Andrew Conway have both been selected.

Ireland take on France at the Aviva Stadium on February 25th knowing a bonus point win will be needed if they want to reignite their Championship hopes.

Ireland 34-man squad:

Forwards (17):

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (c) 101 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 13 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 64 caps

Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) (vc) 93 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 29 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 38 caps

Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 46 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Con/Munster) 37 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap

Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 44 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 3 cap

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 1 cap

CJ Stander (Munster) 12 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 44 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Backs (17):

Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 68 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster) *

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 56 caps

Craig Gilroy (Bangor/Ulster) 10 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 26 caps

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 21 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 74 caps

Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 10 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 55 caps

Tiernan O’Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 63 caps

Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster) 69 caps

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 30 caps

*Denotes uncapped player

