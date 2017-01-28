Six Nations team by team guide: Wales

Fixtures fall nicely and Rob Howley has form as coach, but lack of creativity a weakness

John O'Sullivan

 

Prospects: The last time Wales were without Warren Gatland as head coach for a Six Nations (2013), under the coaching baton of Rob Howley, they went on to win the tournament despite losing their opening match against Ireland. That game proved to be their only defeat. They are at home to England and Ireland this year, and a win against either or both would make them genuine contenders again.

The coach: Rob Howley takes over from Gatland, who fills the role as Lions head coach for a second term. The clamour for Wales to move to a subtler, free-flowing, expansive game has been getting louder in recent times. Howley, ostensibly Wales’s backs coach, will play that role with the Lions, but by default, as a number of others are believed to have turned down the opportunity.

The captain: Alun Wyn Jones takes over a role he’s discharged on five occasions in the past, dating back to 2009. He replaces Sam Warburton, the latter being given a chance to concentrate on finding some form. Jones is a superb competitor and athlete, a bright, articulate presence with a dry sense of humour. He is a strong contender to captain the Lions in the summer if his, and Wales’s, form holds up through the Six Nations.

One to watch: Wasps flanker Thomas Young, a son of the club coach and former Lions and Wales prop, Dai, has been in brilliant form for the club, picking up plaudits from Lawrence Dallaglio and Brian O’Driscoll along the way. The 24-year-old flanker is a menace at the breakdown but has a skill set that makes him very comfortable further out the pitch.

You Bet: 5/1 to win, 12/1 for Grand Slam

Form: WWWLLLL

Last year: Second

Prediction: Third. The tournament will hinge on the second match when they host England. They have a decent set of fixtures, in a reasonable order, but unless they offer more subtlety and creativity behind the scrum, ballast won’t be enough.

WALES SQUAD

Forwards: S Andrews (Cardiff Blues), N Smith (Ospreys), R Evans (Scarlets), R Jones (Ospreys), T Francis (Exeter), S Lee (Scarlets), K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), K Owens (Scarlets), S Baldwin (Ospreys), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), R Thornton (Ospreys), L Charteris (Bath), C Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), J King (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), O Cracknell (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester), T Faletau (Bath), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), T Young (Wasps).

Backs: L Halfpenny (Toulon), L Williams (Scarlets), G North (Northampton), S Evans (Scarlets), A Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), A Hewitt (Newport Gwent Dragons), S Williams (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), J Roberts (Harlequins), O Williams (Leicester), S Davies (Ospreys), D Biggar (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), R Webb (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.