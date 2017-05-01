Nichols Canyon to bid for American prize

Willie Mullins sending Cheltenham stayer’s hurdle winner to Nashville’s Iroquois Hurdle

Nichols Canyon (R) was just beaten by Unowhatimeanharry at Punchestown. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Nichols Canyon (R) was just beaten by Unowhatimeanharry at Punchestown. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

 

Willie Mullins has confirmed his star staying hurdler Nichols Canyon will attempt to win a lucrative bonus in America later this month.

Having won the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Graham and Andrea Wylie-owned gelding is in line to win a 500,000 bonus is he can win in the Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle on May 13th.

Mullins sent Shaneshill and Nichols Canyon over to the Nashville venue last year and the pair were second and third respectively behind the ex-Irish Rawnaq, who was ruled out of his own attempt at the double by injury.

Nichols Canyon narrowly failed to add the Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle to his impressive Grade One tally when beaten by Unowhatimeanharry last week.

“The intention is for Nichols Canyon to go for the Iroquois,” said Mullins.

“He seems fine after his run at Punchestown on Thursday and plans are fairly advanced for taking him out to America — we’ll just give him a quiet few days at home. I imagine Ruby (Walsh) would ride.

“It was a good experience last year and they had a lot of water on the track, so we are happy enough to travel back again.

“The prize money is good but we are in line for the bonus, so it would make the trip even better if we could win that!”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.