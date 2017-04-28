Bacardys takes Champion Novice Hurdle to increase Willie Mullins’ lead

Bacardys provided Willie and Patrick Mullins with a big-race double after a thrilling conclusion to the Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Just over half an hour after the father-son combination teamed up to land the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle with Wicklow Brave, Bacardys was a 10-1 shot for his Grade One assignment.

Stablemate Let’s Dance and Kemboy took the field along for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, but weakened from the home turn, after which Colin Tizzard’s 13-8 favourite Finian’s Oscar strode to the front.

However, just like he did when winning the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in February, Bacardys finished powerfully and got up to beat the British challenger in the shadows of the post, winning by a short head.

Death Duty was third ahead of Let’s Dance in fourth.

Mullins junior said: “I wasn’t sure coming to the last, but I knew I was making a little bit of ground.

“I had no stride at the last and had to just sit, which wasn’t ideal, but the other horse (Finian’s Oscar) didn’t wing it either.

“I thought I was too far back after losing my position in the back straight — he just wasn’t jumping slick enough.

“I just took a chance, left him in his comfort zone and let him come with one run.

“I have to say thanks to dad for letting me ride this horse. It’s great to be able to repay the faith.”

Willie Mullins said: “I thought the game was up halfway down the back, but Patrick said he just wasn’t travelling.

“Once he got him running again I thought he could at least get some prize-money, but I could see the way Patrick was riding he still felt he had life there.

“I’d say he rode the finish of his life to get up. It was a fantastic ride and to win two Grade Ones in just over half an hour — what a day!

“I wouldn’t let him ride if he wasn’t good enough. He’s able to think out a race in mid-race and change plans. He’s just very good, and has been at it long enough.”