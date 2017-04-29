Labaik’s career in doubt after suffering Punchestown injury

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero Labaik may have run his last race after suffering an injury in in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Friday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained grey, who has failed to jump off on several occasions, put his best foot forward to run out an impressive winner of the traditional curtain-raiser at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

He returned to his old ways when standing at the start in the Champion Novice Hurdle, but did take part in Friday’s feature event and was far from disgraced in finishing fourth.

However, Elliott confirmed his charge had suffered a potentially career-threatening injury during the race.

Elliott said: “He was very good and Davy Russell said if he’d jumped any of the last three hurdles he might nearly have won.

“He came home and he was very sore on Friday night, so we’ll see how he is, but I’d say we won’t be seeing him for a good while.

“He was in the vet’s [on Friday night] and the chances of running again could be very slim.

“He’s a good horse. Unfortunately he’s quirky, but that’s the way it goes.”